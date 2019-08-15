Joshua Lynn “Josh” Busby, age 35, of Rome passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019, in a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday August 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ken Oates, and Dr. Sam Henderson, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

A complete obituary will follow in Fridays edition of the Rome News.

