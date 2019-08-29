John Hill Knowles, age 92, of Rome passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019.

Mr. Knowles was born October 31,1926, in Chattooga County, a son of the late Charlie Hill Knowles, and Vertie Mae Smith Knowles. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Mr. Knowles was a veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII, he did his basic training in Fort Gordon GA. After basic training he served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, 179th Finance Distribution Section . Mr. Knowles was employed by Trend Mills, Reigel Textile Corporation, and he retired from Marglen Industries in 1994. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Leota Wanda Fletcher Knowles, son, Rodney Hill Knowles, brothers, James Robert Knowles, Charles Ray Knowles, sister, Sarah Mae.

Survivors include, sons, Randall “Randy” (Wanda) Knowles, Ricky “Rick” (Valerie) Knowles, Roger (Eileen) Knowles, sister, Frances Hicky, grandchildren, Rachael (William) Smithers, John Walker Knowles, Amanda Grace Knowles, Sean Knowles, Thomas (Kelli) Kilgore, Tara Johnson, 1 great grandchild, Skylar Quinn Johnson, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday August 30, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, Rev. Don Knowles, and Dr. Dale Levan, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor guard will conduct graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 12 P.M. until 2 P.M. on Friday August 30, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Rd. Rome GA. 30165.

In lieu flowers, the family requested that memorials to be made to Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and Family ministries or Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, GA. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes on the life of Mr. Knowles.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.