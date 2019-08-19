Jennifer Davis Tierce, age 36 of Piedmont, passed away Friday, August 16th at Floyd-Cherokee Medical Center.

Graveside services will be 2:PM Monday, August 19th at Howell Cemetery with Rev. Brian Williams officiating; The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Philip Davis, Justin Davis, Jeremy Hardy, Austin Hartline, Jacob Hartline, John Pruitt.

Survivors include her son, Trevor Davis of Centre; daughter, Destini Reece of Centre; parents, Mary (Randy) Holcomb and Larry (Connie) Davis; brothers, Jonathan Davis of Centre, Brian Davis of Centre, Phillip Davis of Piedmont and Justin Davis of Centre; sister, Kaitlin Holcomb of Cedar Bluff; grandparents, Catherine (Hugh) McGatha of Centre and Ellinda Holcomb of Centre; 1 niece, 1 nephew, aunts, uncles and several cousins.

She was a native of Cherokee County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or funeral home for funeral expenses.

