On Monday morning, Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach ruled that the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office can drop the current two indictments against the defendants in the Floyd County School’s RICO theft case and re-indict the suspects.

Niedrach said that the re-indictment must be done within six months.

Attorneys for the defendants said that the judge should throw out both indictments after a previous mistake. If Judge Niedrach would have done that it would have meant that the case would have died due to the statue of limitations.

According to attorney J.J. Seiffett, “We filed a Demurrer (motion to dismiss) because of the mistake on the previous two indictments. The first left off the term of court so it was insufficient on its face and then they filed a second indictment with the term of court noted but both indictments failed to allege the venue was in Floyd County.”

The civil case against the defendants wrapped up last year with the school system recovering nearly $3.5 million of the nearly $6 million that was stolen over the years.

Former Floyd County Schools Maintence Director Derry Richardson, his wife Lisa Richardson, Jimmy Richardson and bother Dwayne Richardson were among several people indicted Monday on Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges.

The remaining three suspects in the Floyd County School RICO theft case, Derry, Dwayne and Jimmy Richardson, have been released on bond from the Floyd County Jail. The men were released from custody on Monday after being arrested on Thursday.

Both Derry and Dwayne were issued a $150,000 bond, while their father, Jimmy, was issued a $100,000 bond.

The Richardson’s, along with seven others, are accused of conspiring to steal over $4 million from Floyd County Schools. The seven other suspects, including Derry’s wife Lisa was released on bond Friday.

Derry Richardson, 41, was granted a bond of $150,000 Friday morning. Report said that Richardson stole over $4 million from Floyd County Schools over the past decade.

Robert Anderson, 49, allegedly stole close to $145,000. He was granted a $75,000 bond.

Harry Bailey, 69, was granted a bond of $25,000. According to court reports, Bailey had paid back $42,000 of money that was allegedly stolen.

Russell David Burkhalter, 59, was granted a $100,000 bond. He is accused of taking $250,000 worth of cash and merchandise from the Floyd County Schools.

Dwayne Richardson, 49, was granted a bond of $150,000. He was accused of taking appx. $800,000worth of cash and merchandise from the Floyd County school.

Lisa Richardon, 45, was granted a bond of $50,00. She is accused of using over $30,000 in personal purchases.

Jimmy Richardson, 72, was granted a bond of. $100,000. He is accused of taking over $240,000 from the Floyd County Board of Education.

Samuel Max Tucker, 56, was granted a bond of $100,000 . He took cash and merchandise valued at over $200,000.

Robert Chad Watson, 49, was granted a bond of. He allegedly took over $40,000 from the Floyd County Board of Education.

William Greg McCary, 56, was granted a bond of $150,000. He is accused of taking over $468,000 worth of cash and merchandise.