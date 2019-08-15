Floyd County Police are continuing to investigate a wreck that resulted in the death of 35 year-old Joshua Busby of Rome.

Reports said that Busby, who was a passenger, was killed after being ejected from a pickup truck on Highway 411 just east of the connector.

Authorities added that the truck rolled multiple times.

Busby was not restrained.

Busby was born September 2, 1983, Rome. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Josh graduated from Coosa High School, in 2002 and from Jacksonville State University in 2006 with Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday August 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ken Oates, and Dr. Sam Henderson, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.