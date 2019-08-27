High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!
https://network1sports.com/station/wjth
Coosa at Darlington
Sonoraville at Model
Unity Christian at Dominion Christian
Cass at Adairsville
Chattooga at Wesleyan
Gordon Central at Christian Heritage
Cedartown at Alexander
Central, Carroll at Rockmart