High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth







Coosa at Darlington

Sonoraville at Model

Unity Christian at Dominion Christian

Cass at Adairsville

Chattooga at Wesleyan

Gordon Central at Christian Heritage

Cedartown at Alexander

Central, Carroll at Rockmart