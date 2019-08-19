High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth

This week’s game will feature Haralson County at Gordon Central

Marietta at Rome (Thursday)

Ridgeland at Calhoun (Thursday – Barron Stadium)

Armuchee at Murray County

Coosa at Trion

Pepperell at Darlington

Lafayette at Model

Peachtree Academy at Unity Christian

Adairsville at Chattooga

Cartersville at Allatoona

Southeast Whitfield at Woodland

Haralson County at Gordon Central

Rockmart at Cedartown