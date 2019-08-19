High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!
https://network1sports.com/station/wjth
This week’s game will feature Haralson County at Gordon Central
Marietta at Rome (Thursday)
Ridgeland at Calhoun (Thursday – Barron Stadium)
Armuchee at Murray County
Coosa at Trion
Pepperell at Darlington
Lafayette at Model
Peachtree Academy at Unity Christian
Adairsville at Chattooga
Cartersville at Allatoona
Southeast Whitfield at Woodland
Haralson County at Gordon Central
Rockmart at Cedartown