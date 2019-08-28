Harbin Clinic physicians, executive team members and community leaders turned over fresh earth with gilded shovels on Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new medical building in Rome that will serve as the future home of Harbin Clinic Pediatrics.

PICTURED: Pediatricians: Dr. Kathryn Carroll, Dr. Caroline Yaphockun, Dr. Todd Kelley, Dr. Robersteen Howard and Dr. Melissa Davis break ground during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Harbin Clinic medical building on John Maddox Drive.

Construction of the building located at the intersection of John Maddox Drive and Woodrow Wilson Way marks another milestone in an era of growth for Harbin Clinic, with positive changes to enhance patient experience on the horizon. Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Rome and Harbin Clinic Ansley Park Pediatrics will move to 85 John Maddox Drive upon its completion in 2020.

“We’re all very excited about our new pediatrics location,” said Dr. Todd Kelley, department chair for Harbin Clinic Pediatrics. “The new building will come with highly improved patient access, plenty of parking and more space. Our patients will continue to receive the world-class healthcare they’ve come to associate with Harbin Clinic at our new address.”

During the ceremony, community leaders spoke to the crowd about Harbin Clinic’s growing footprint in the community and region.

“We are incredibly grateful to Harbin Clinic for leading and setting the standard for healthcare,“ said Katie Dempsey of the Georgia House of Representatives. “Harbin Clinic employees serve this community well at every level and are greatly appreciated. Rome and Floyd County is better and healthier because Harbin Clinic is here.”

“Harbin Clinic is a source of pride for our community,” said Mayor Bill Collins. “We have family, friends, and neighbors who are employed by Harbin Clinic and we all have been given the utmost care by Harbin’s physicians and care-providers. Congratulations on the start of building this beautiful new facility and thank you for always leading with excellence.”

The two-floor, 40,900 square-foot building will have room for growth and also expands the Harbin Clinic campus between Redmond Road and the North Rome Connector. The campus is also home to the Harbin Clinic 504 building that houses cardiology and urology and the 550 building that houses multi-specialty medical services.

Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock pointed to the clinic’s longstanding devotion to the health and wellness of the region, adding that Harbin will continue to put patients first as it grows and progresses.

“Harbin Clinic has always invested in Rome and in the health of our community, overall,” said Stock. “Children truly are our future and I know all of our pediatricians and providers are looking forward to caring for children and teens at 85 John Maddox Drive.”