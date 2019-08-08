Working in partnership with parents to provide open communication and ensure the safety of all students, it is vital that Floyd County Schools (FCS) families are made aware of a situation at Pepperell High School (PHS) today.

On the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2019, information was brought to the attention of school administration regarding the possibility of a student possessing a firearm on school grounds. Having identified the student as part of the eighth-grade academy, school administrators and school resource officers, Marcus Roberts and Malachi House were able to isolate the potential threat quickly and begin a thorough investigation. With the assistance of FCS’ officials and local law enforcement’s K-9 unit, all rooms and lockers were searched and a handheld metal detector was used to check for the presence of any weapon. After an exhaustive investigation, no weapon or firearm of any kind was discovered.

FCS wants families to take this opportunity to talk about school safety. While peer pressure is great at this age, it is encouraged that students feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others to school administration and the school resource officer. Making a threat of violence or being in possession of a weapon is not a joke — it will lead to disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution. Working together, families and schools can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.

FCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Wilson and PHS Principal Jamey Alcorn, would like to extend their gratitude to the students who spoke up, and to all Pepperell High students, faculty, and staff, as well as local law enforcement for their cooperation in keeping student safety FCS’ first priority.