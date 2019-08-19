At its meeting on July 24, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) granted initial accreditation to the Lactation Consultant program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The CAAHEP Board acted upon the accreditation recommendation of the Lactation Education Accreditation and Approval Review Committee (LEAARC).

Through the accreditation process, which includes a thorough review of the program, curriculum, resources, faculty and staff, as well as a site visit of the program, the Lactation Consultant program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College was determined to be in substantial compliance with the nationally-approved standards and guidelines for educational programs as established by the Lactation Consultant profession.



The GNTC Lactation Consultant program is only the eighth program that is endorsed by LEAARC as a LEAARC approved Lactation program. GNTC’s program in Georgia is the only technical college to receive this accreditation.

“Accreditation indicates assurance that our program is meeting quality standards and provides recognition within our institution and beyond,” said Katherine Kerce, GNTC Lactation Consultant program director and instructor. “Accreditation gives students the confidence that the knowledge and competencies in our program are ethically bound and evidence-based. This solidifies our students’ expertise in the field of human lactation.”

CAAHEP accredits more than 2,200 educational programs that prepare health professionals in 32 different disciplines. Accreditation is one step in a process that is meant to protect the public and ensure a supply of qualified health care professionals. For more information about CAAHEP and accreditation, visit www.caahep.org.



For information on the Lactation Consultant program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, visit www.gntc.edu. Georgia Northwestern Technical College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate degrees. The Lactation Consultant program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (www.caahep.org) upon the recommendation of LEAARC.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.