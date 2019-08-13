A Gaylesville man was arrested in neighboring Chattooga County Georgia over the weekend and charged with having drugs in his possession after he was found at a residence that he’d been told not to return to.

A complainant on Foster Street in Lyerly called 9-1-1 Saturday afternoon and stated that 21 Jesse Giddens was on the property and he was not welcome there. The deputy soon arrived and explained to Giddens that he needed to leave, and asked him if he had any weapons on him. Giddens told the deputy he had a knife in the waist band of his shorts and according to the jail report, the deputy retrieved the knife, then conducted a “pat down” search, finding a plastic bag with suspected marijuana in it.

At that time Giddens was asked if he had anything else illegal on him and he reportedly said there was “a marijuana grinder,” and “…there might be some scales” in the backpack he was wearing. When the deputy searched the backpack he found the grinder and the scales. The scales had marijuana residue and suspected methamphetamine residue.

Giddens was then placed under arrest and taken to the Chattooga County Jail for possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act for possession of methamphetamine.

