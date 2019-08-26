Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy (CCA) and their CTAE Programs have received $498,486 in Federal and State Grant Funds for 2019-2020. Included in that amount is a Connect Grant for $73,436, for the Welding Program and an Audio Video Technology & Film Grant of $36,000 for the Animation and Digital Media Pathway.

CCA Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Eric Waters said they are excited about winning these grants and look forward to using them to help improve student success.

The Connect Grant will allow the purchase of items such as a PlasmaCAM CNC cutting machine, new welding machines, a virtual reality welding trainer, plasma torches, and auto-darkening welding helmets for the welding program. The Audio/Video Technology and Film Grant money will be utilized to purchase equipment to enhance the Animation and Digital Media Program.