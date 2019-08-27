Floyd County Schools (FCS) summer feeding program was recently honored in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s third annual Turnip the Beet Awards, which recognizes high-quality summer meal programs.

“With the support of the Board, we’ve been able to provide upwards of 100,000 summer meals annually to students in Rome and Floyd County for the last eight years,” said FCS Child Nutrition Director Donna Carver. “We’re proud to use lots of Georgia-grown produce and other locally manufactured goods like Kellogg’s Rice Krispie Treats and ProView chicken.”

Turnip the Beet award winners are summer meal sponsors who are going above and beyond to ensure their meals are both nutritious and appetizing. FCS Child Nutrition showcased their excellence by serving a variety of vegetables and fruits throughout the week; serving whole grains and dairy products; and serving culturally-appropriate meals. Sponsors also conducted taste tests with the children throughout the school year and incorporated the feedback into the menus and offered educational activities along with the meals.

Three award levels (gold, silver, and bronze) were available, and nominations were evaluated by USDA based on a wide range of nutrition and meal quality criteria. FCS won a silver Turnip the Beet Award. In Georgia, three sponsors were selected as silver awardees and are among an elite group of 118 award-winning sponsors nationwide.

FCS Child Nutrition has been a silver Turnip the Beet Award recipient since the inception of the award in 2016.

Information on FCS summer feeding meals, locations, and times can be found on the district website the last week of school through the week school starts back.