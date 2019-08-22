The College Board has released the AP School Scholar Roster and it includes 67 Floyd County Schools (FCS) students earning 92 AP Scholar Awards. These teens were recognized for their exceptional achievement on AP Exams for 2019. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

FCS’ average overall score for the school system was 3.05. AHS had an average score of 3.29, Coosa High School (CHS) had an average score of 2.95, Model High School (MHS) had an average score of 2.95, and Pepperell High School (PHS) had an average score of 3.00.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.

Across all four Floyd County high schools:

Eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

Eli N. Brock- AHS, 2019 graduate

Griffin D. Burgess- MHS, 2019 graduate

Brooke T. Dellis- AHS, 2019 graduate

Eva J. Ellenburg- PHS, junior

Anna K. Fitzpatrick- AHS, 2019 graduate

Kayla E. Hutcherson- AHS, 2019 graduate

Kaitlyn E. Morgan- PHS, junior

Zoe M. Wheat- MHS, 2019 graduate

Seven students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:

John M. Googe- CHS, senior

Chloe M. Greer- MHS, senior

Gracie S. Hall- PHS, 2019 graduate

Kendell J. Pewitt- MHS, junior

Anwyn M. Shanahan- PHS, senior

Shiloh G. St. Clair- AHS, senior

Matthew Syverson- MHS, 2019 graduate

50 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:

Eli A. Abdou- MHS, junior

Caroline G. Abney- AHS, senior

Martin K. Anderson- PHS, 2019 graduate

Zachary J. Blalock- PHS, 2019 graduate

Sydney E. Brown- CHS, senior

Dawson A. Burnes- MHS, senior

Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, junior

Brylen Cantrell- MHS, senior

Claudia E. Carrillo-Valade- PHS, 2019 graduate

Joseph T. Cerniglia- AHS, 2019 graduate

Emma G. Chambless- MHS, 2019 graduate

Abel Cordero- PHS, 2019 graduate

Trisha J. Dobson- PHS, junior

Hannah M. Durham- PHS, 2019 graduate

Evalyn M. Edwards- MHS, senior

Hannah M. Edwards- PHS, senior

John B. Estes- MHS, junior

Rebecca L. Fries- AHS, senior

Emily E. Gallman- MHS, junior

Simeon M. Greenberg- MHS, 2019 graduate

Alexander O. Hammond- MHS, 2019 graduate

Madelynn F. Judd- AHS, senior

Manpreet Kaur- AHS, 2019 graduate

Shelby E. Madden- PHS, junior

Isabella R. McCauley- PHS, junior

Gavin B. McClellan- AHS, junior

Josie G. McGraw- PHS, 2019 graduate

Ember D. Milstead- MHS, 2019 graduate

Zachary W. Mitchell- CHS, 2019 graduate

Hannah G. Nash- PHS, junior

James A. Nelson- MHS, 2019 graduate

Jena C. Price- CHS, senior

Kristina Reyes-Reyes- MHS, junior

Brindley J. Richey- AHS, senior

Alejandro Rodriguez-Valad- PHS, senior

Joshua W. Ruff- CHS, 2019 graduate

Eden V. Russell- MHS, 2019 graduate

Katherine V. Salazar- PHS, 2019 graduate

Kierstyn B. Shortnacy- MHS, 2019 graduate

Emiliee J. Singleton- AHS, senior

Brinley A. Smith- CHS, senior

Barton W. Sopata- MHS, senior

Dylan G. Stacy- AHS, senior

Zayden L. Sullins- CHS, junior

Amanda C. Taft- AHS, 2019 graduate

Greyson M. Turley- MHS, senior

Micah P. Veillon- MHS, senior

Katie R. Weatherford- AHS, 2019 graduate

Carla A. Wilson- MHS, senior

Asa C. Young- AHS, 2019 graduate

AP Capstone is an innovative diploma program that equips students with the independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills that are increasingly valued by colleges. AP Capstone students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement in AP Seminar, AP Research, and additional AP courses are recognized through the AP Capstone Diploma and the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Ten students were granted the AP Capstone Diploma for earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. These students are:

Griffin D. Burgess- MHS, 2019 graduate

Brooke T. Dellis- AHS, 2019 graduate

Hannah M. Edwards- PHS, senior

Anna K. Fitzpatrick- AHS, 2019 graduate

Kayla E. Hutcherson- AHS, 2019 graduate

James A. Nelson- MHS, 2019 graduate

Jena C. Price- CHS, senior

Anwyn M. Shanahan- PHS, senior

Matthew Syverson- MHS, 2019 graduate

Zoe M. Wheat- MHS, 2019 graduate

17 students were granted the AP Seminar and Research Certificate for earning scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research. These students are:

Caroline G. Abney- AHS, senior

Sydney E. Brown- CHS, senior

Dawson A. Burnes- MHS, senior

Brylen Cantrell- MHS, senior

Emma G. Chambless- MHS, 2019 graduate

Rebecca L. Fries- AHS, senior

Manpreet Kaur- AHS, 2019 graduate

Ember D. Milstead- MHS, 2019 graduate

Janna C. Otting- CHS, 2019 graduate

Trysten N. Rankin- PHS, 2019 graduate

Eden V. Russell- MHS, 2019 graduate

Kierstyn B. Shortnacy- MHS, 2019 graduate

Brinley A. Smith- CHS, senior

Barton W. Sopata- MHS, senior

Amanda C. Taft- AHS, 2019 graduate

Greyson M. Turley- MHS, senior

Micah P. Veillon- MHS, senior

Of this year’s award recipients across FCS, 48 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award. The availability of AP classes for students is a priority in FCS. The system’s Honors College Prep program is recognized as one of the top college prep programs in the area.

“We are so proud of our AP program, students and teachers. We have grown our AP program with more course offerings for students. We are extremely proud of our 67 AP Scholars and especially our AP Capstone Diploma Students. The more AP Courses we can offer students, the more chances they have to secure honors on a state and national level,” said McCall Govignon, FCS Director of Advanced Programs and Assessment. “We introduced the AP Capstone program into all four high schools during the 2015-16. We are the only system in Northwest Georgia offering this AP program.”

Through 34 different college-level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. More than 3600 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

