The Georgia Department of Education (GADOE) has recognized and commended Floyd County Schools (FCS) for having an 86.1% annual event graduation rate for students with disabilities for the FY18 school year.

GADOE will be highlighting the great work of FCS on Georgia’s State Systemic Improvement (SSIP) Interactive Map. It will include initiatives/resources utilized in FCS’ Local Education Agency (LEA) and the impact the resources have had on reducing dropouts and increasing graduation rates for all students, including those with disabilities.

Three years ago, FCS’ initiatives launched a rigorous round-robin training for all of the district’s special education teachers. The training emphasizes important information including eligibility and re-eligibility, Individualized Education Program (IEP) content including the importance of data-driven goal setting, compliance, transition planning, and data collection.

“We believe students have benefitted from training and improved data collection, goal setting and transition planning,” said FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, John Parker. “In the past two years, we have expanded our Special Education transition fair to underclassmen in order to expose them to college and vocational opportunities earlier in their academic career.”

Parker also attributes the success to the Northwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency’s Data Warehouse, which has made it easier to monitor the progress of all students, and proactively intervene when students show early signs of attendance, behavior, or academic problems.

Together, GADOE and FCS believe a difference can be made by educating Georgia’s future by graduating students who are ready to learn, ready to live, and ready to lead.

Click HERE to view the letter from the State Department celebrating this success.