Firefighters and other emergency personnel were on the scene of an Monday early morning fire at the Grace Pointe Church of God in downtown Centre, closing Highway 411 in that area for an extended period of time. It’s believed the blaze started around 2:00am (Monday) – and appears to have originated at the rear of the structure; however that has yet to be confirmed.

The Centre, Cedar Bluff, Leesburg, Spring Creek, Ellisville and Gaylesville Fire Departments, in addition to the Piedmont and McCord’s Departments all responded, as well as Floyd EMS and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and EMA officials. Centre Police units also assisted with traffic control.

WEIS Radio News spoke with Fire Marshal Ray Cumby at the scene and he informed us that the building received extensive damage and at this point it was too early to determine what may have started the fire adding that the investigation would begin as soon as the structure cooled-down enough for them to get inside and begin the process.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

