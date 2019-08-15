FCSO Retired Staff Sgt. James Routledge Arthur, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, surrounded by his family, at a local hospital.

SSgt. Arthur was born in Santa Monica, California on April 14, 1957, son of the late James Edward Arthur and the late Violette Barnes Arthur. He was of Christian faith. SSgt. Arthur worked for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years prior to retirement in 2014.

Survivors include his five children, Naomi McClain of Rome, John & Jessica Arthur of Winder, Kelli Arthur of Rome; Megan Arthur of Rome, and Erin Arthur of Rome; five grandsons, Alex Arthur, Andrew Arthur, Austin Arthur, Mason McClain and Aiden Arthur; four siblings, Phyllis Dempsey of Rome, Jack Barnes of Rome, Monica Hudson of Kingston, and Bobbeth Hall of Rome; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Lt. Jeff Ploof, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and Chaplain David Thornton officiating and his daughter, Kelli Arthur delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with honors being provided by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30 and include: Active: Lt. Jeff Ploof, Capt. Richard Argo, Marti Watkins, Cpl. Robbie Whitfield, Lt. Allen Pledger, Chris Snyder, Major Dave Roberson, Josh Wright, Sgt. James Womack, SSgt. Justin Oliver, Lt. Nathan Blanton, Sgt. Mitch Glass, and Lt. Jody House. Honorary: Cpl. Tony Boston, Alex Bohannon, Russell Taylor, Dennis Noles, Cpl. Jamison Johnston.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.