Following 25 years of dedicated service to the Town of Cedar Bluff, longtime Cedar Bluff Police Chief Steve Walden has announced that he is officially retiring. During a special called meeting of the Cedar Bluff Town Council on Monday, Town Clerk Jennifer Mackey read aloud a letter submitted to the town by Walden.

Walden says that he will continue to serve the town whenever he is needed. Chief Waldens final day will be September, 30th. At this time a replacement for Walden has not been named.

The Chief says he plans on focusing on spending time with his family and doing a whole lot of fishing.

Also during the meeting, the council adopted a resolution outlining their plan for the ‘Rebuild Alabama’ Act.

Earlier this year, the Alabama Legislature passed HB2 to levy additional excise tax on gas and diesel and the Town of Cedar Bluff is to receive a portion of that tax.

The resolution states that the Town pledges to keep this money in a separate fund and expend only for maintenance, improvement, replacement and construction of roads and as mandated by law. The town must also adopt an annual transportation plan no later than August 31st for the next fiscal year based on an estimate of revenues.

The Town of Cedar Bluff expected to receive $15,778 and intends to spend the revenue for maintenance, roadway improvements, resurfacing, and construction of roads within the existing street/road network during the fiscal year from the Cedar Bluff Street Evaluation Summary preformed by Ladd Engineering back in 2015.

Near the end of the meeting the council entered into an Executive Session for an extended period of time and then returned and immediately adjourned.

from WEIS radio