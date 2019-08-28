Cealso Benjamin “C.B.” Dean, Jr., 78, of Plant City, Florida, born on January 1, 1941 in Adairsville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. C.B. was a good husband, daddy, Paw Paw, and friend. He was the owner and beloved mechanic of Dean’s Garage. His first job was a Firefighter in Plant City and he was instrumental in establishing the Union for Fireman in Plant City. He was employed with Alumax for 10 years before starting Dean’s Garage. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor, a great joke teller, and was known to play a few pranks. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Plant City and loved his home church, Stoners Chapel Baptist Church in Adairsville, Georgia. C.B liked tractoring, working in his yard, cooking, Gaither’s Gospel music, socializing, and fellowship.

He is survived by his wife of almost 14 years, Kathaleen Dean; children, Mike Butler (Buttons), Clayton Dean (Teresa), Randall Dean (fiancee Micah), Robbie Dean (Kristi), and Rhonda Allen (Wade); bonus children, Jennifer Griffin (Gary) and Bradley Griffin; siblings, Shirley Thomas, Carolyn Fiorilli, Johnny Dean, and Joyce May; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Dean; parents, Cealso “Speedy” and Lucille Dean; brothers, Kenneth “Sonny” Dean and Wayne Dean; and fur baby, Sophie.

A Celebration of C.B.’s Life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Stoner Chapel Baptist Church, Adairsville with Rev. Stephen Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Seasons Hospice at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donateSERVICES