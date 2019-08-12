Cartersville City Schools ranked number 10 out of 183 school districts according to Niche’s 2020 Best School Districts in Georgia.

Niche considers a number of factors including state assessment proficiency, SAT/ACT scores, graduation rates, teacher data measuring absenteeism and teacher salary, economic and racial diversity, and the school environment. Niche’s data is sourced from the Department of Education along with college entrance tests and college data.

Niche describes CCS as “Cartersville City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Cartersville, GA. It has 4,402 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1.”

Cartersville City Schools received the following grades from Niche:

Academics: A-

Teachers: A-

Clubs & Activities: A

Administration: A+

Food: A

Diversity: A+

College Prep: A-

Health & Safety: B

Sports: A+

Resources & Facilities: B+