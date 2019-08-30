Bonnie Ruth Alexander, 78, went to be with her lord and savior on August 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 3, 1941 in Rockmart, Georgia to the late Sonny and Eula V Williams.

She is survived by her beloved husband Larry, of 58 years, her four daughters Denise (Neal) Jordan, Paige (Scott Gober), Bonnie, (Rick) Murphy, Shannon Alexander (Tom) her sister, Phyllis (Jack) Brock, her Grandchildren, Amanda Murphy, Emily (Chris) Jehle, Tiffany (Andy) Weiberg, Hunter (Paola) Missildine, Sydney Murphy (Adam Basier) , Audrey and Parker Mothershed, Great grandchildren, Thomas Missildine, Tucker and Cooper Jehle; multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.

She will be long be remembered for her sweet, kind spirit, her devotion to her husband and their beautiful marriage, and the love of her children and grandchildren. She was selfless person who gave so much of herself to others. The family is especially grateful to the staff of the Amedisys Hospice

Funeral arrangements for Bonnie Ruth Alexander will be conducted Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Lester Litesey Funeral Home with Chaplin Keith Guyton officiating. The family will receive friends Monday September 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has asked the following to be Pallbearers Rick Murphy, Scott Gober, Tom Brown, Hunter Missildine, Adam Basier and Andy Weilberg.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers please make donations to Amdesys Hospice (3391) 102 East Main Street Cartersville, Ga 30120 or Donation Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting our website at www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online guestbook.

The Lester Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the services for Bonnie Ruth Alexander.