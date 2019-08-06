Berry College is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree, according to The Princeton Review.

The education services company profiles and recommends Berry in the 2020 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 385 Colleges.”

Only about 13% of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The company chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges. The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.

“We salute Berry College for its outstanding academics and we are truly pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their personal ‘best-fit’ college,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief and lead author of The Best 385 Colleges.

The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in the book from 1 to 385. Instead, it reports 62 ranking lists of top 20 schools in the book in various categories important to prospective applicants and their parents. The rankings in this edition are based on the company’s surveys of 140,000 students at the 385 schools in the book.

Berry is also on the following ranking lists in “The Best 385 Colleges”: Best Southeastern, Most Beautiful Campus (#6) Most Engaged in Community Service(#14) and Town-Gown Relations are Great (#18.)

The Princeton Review’s school profiles and 62 ranking lists in The Best 385 Colleges are posted at www.princetonreview.com/best385 where they can be searched for free with site registration.

The Best 385 Colleges is the 28th annual edition of The Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” book and one of 150 Princeton Review books in a line published by Penguin Random House.

It has been featured on NBC “TODAY” more than a dozen times, and referenced by reporters in publications from Inside Higher Education to The Wall Street Journal.

The Princeton Review (www.PrincetonReview.com) is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep courses, books, and other student resources. Headquartered in New York, NY, it is not affiliated with Princeton University.