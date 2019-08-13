A Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in an off-duty disturbance has been terminated and arrested.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, former deputy Brison Strickland, 28, became involved in an off-duty disturbance at his home (a Cartersville apartment complex) on Saturday night. A female contacted Strickland and his fiancé Kristen Smith, 25, at their door over a complaint of being loud and disorderly after midnight. The female recorded the contact on her cellphone capturing audio and video evidence of the exchange. During the exchange, Strickland and Smith were verbally abusive and made several claims to be police officers and used explicit language in threatening manners. The female later filed a report with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office about the confrontation.

Sheriff Millsap stated that his office was notified about the incident on Monday morning and Strickland was immediately suspended pending further investigation. The incident was then investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Internal Affairs Office. Effective this date, Brison Strickland is no longer employed by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Strickland had been employed with the sheriff’s office from February 2010 until he left in July of 2015. He returned to work here again in April 2017 until today. In addition to his termination, he was arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly House and booked into the Bartow County Adult Detention Center.

After Strickland’s arrest, Smith was arrested and has been charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Both are being held pending bond or court appearance. No further information is available for release concerning this incident at this time.