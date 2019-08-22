DENAN Media recently created a new partnership with the Bartow County School System that aims to expand corporate sponsorship between community supporters and its three high schools, through athletics.

DENAN Media has been tasked with corporate sponsorship sales for facilities and jumbotrons as well as content management during all of the respective home games at Adairsville, Cass, and Woodland. The partners and management team at DENAN Media have worked closely with well-known sports brands such as AOL/NASCAR, IBM, Atlanta Sports Council, General Mills, and many more.

Meredith Barnhill, Adairsville High Athletic Director, stated, “The start of our partnership with DENAN Media has been wonderful. We look forward to working with them in building lasting relationships and enhancing current relationships with those in our community. Our students will be the beneficiaries of these relationships as we work to provide for their needs on our campus.”

“Cass High is proud to be part of a great community, and excited to provide more opportunities for partners in education to be involved on campus. In working with DENAN we will strategize with local businesses and community leaders to promote new and exciting ways to support our students and staff,” said Principal Stephen Revard.



There are numerous options to showcase your business and engage with fans with this branding opportunity. For more information, please contact Jamila Suber at DENAN Media at 404.630.1211.