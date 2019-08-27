Craton Wade McDaniel, 50 of Armuchee, was arrested this week after allegedly causing a hit and run and then later being found with methamphetamine.

Reports said that McDaniel hit another car on US 27 near Berry College. The impact resulted in three other vehicles being stuck, as well as a fence in front of the college. McDaniel proceeded to turn around and flee the scene.

Reports added that when officers spotted McDaniel he attempted to flee in an effort to escape capture. During the chase he struck a nearby barn.

After finally being captured, a search led police to find suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle.

McDaniel is also accused of removing his vehicle’s license plate in an effort to conceal its identity.

McDaniel is charged with sale or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth, obstruction, hit and run, two counts duty upon striking fixture, following too closely, too fast for conditions, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance and driving on an expired tag.