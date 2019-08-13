Georgia Arson Control awarded a $4,750 check this week to an individual for providing information that led to the arrest and sentencing in an arson case. The person who was awarded the check chose to remain anonymous.

Ken LeCroy, a Georgia Arson Control consultant, presented the check. “This is the first time the Georgia Arson Control has presented a reward check in Floyd County”, LeCroy said. “The GAC Board looks forward to awarding reward money; the checks are a way to say thank you to citizens who help in solving arson cases.”

Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said, “The individual provided the information without knowing there would be reward money; the application for a nomination of the award was not submitted until after the case was closed.”

LeCroy shared that the GAC will give up to $10,000 in reward money for individuals who report arson incidents.

The information provided in this particular case led to the conviction of Montana Cole Floyd for an arson crime committed on June 27, 2018, at 3858 Martha Berry Highway NW. Floyd was found guilty on eight different charges.

Chewning said there are several open and unsolved arson cases in Rome and Floyd County. She emphasized how important it is for individuals who have information, to contact either the Fire Marshal or the Rome Police Department to share information. The Fire Marshal’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To contact the Fire Marshal’s office, call 706-236-4500. Individuals can call 911 to submit information on an arson case at any time. Individuals can also share information through the Georgia Arson Control Hotline by calling 1-800-282-5804.