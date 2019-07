The interim tag was removed for Todd Wofford on Tuesday as he was officially named the was named the Director of the Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department.

Wofford, who has previously worked as a arks supervisor, has been serving as director on an interim basis since the February resignation of Kevin Cowling .

Wofford was picked from a list of 17 applicants.

Wofford has worked for Floyd County for 31 years.