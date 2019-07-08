William “Bill” Lumsden age 89 of Sand Rock passed away Saturday July 6th at Cherokee Health & Rehab.

Funeral services will be 6 PM Tuesday July 9th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nick Deweese, Rev. Kenneth Lasseter and Rev. Wayne White officiating, burial will follow in Sand Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Tyler Lumsden, Ross Lumsden, Brandon Harris, John William Harris, David Battles, Randy Anderson, Barry Bailey and Will Dodd. Honorary Pallbearers include Rev. Melvyn Salter, Billy Floyd, James Camp, Grady Bagwell, James Little, Goodyear retirees and Men of Pleasant Hill Church.

Survivors include wife of 65 years Marilyn Battles Lumsden of Sand Rock; sons, Billy (Shirley) Lumsden of Sand Rock and Steve (Sandy) Lumsden of Sand Rock; grandchildren, Lori (Brandon) Harris, Tyler (Laura) Lumsden, Ross (Laura) Lumsden and Maggie Lyn Lumsden; great-grandchildren, John William and Bailey Harris, Isabel Lumsden, Charlie Lumsden and a little girl on the way.

Mr. Lumsden was a native of Cherokee County and the son of the late William Pleamon and Jennie Hampton Lumsden and was of the Baptist Faith. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and a Veteran of Korean Conflict and also retired from Alabama National Guard. He was also a member of Alfa Farmers Federation and Cattlemen Association.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Lottle Mae Hale, Josephine Bagwell and Viva Lou Little; brothers, Calvin Lumsden and Doyle Lumsden.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made American Alzheimer’s Association.

A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Cherokee Health & Rehab.

