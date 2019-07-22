Credit Union membership reflects ownership. When you a credit union, you are a member for life.

Credit unions are a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives that exists solely for the benefit of the member. Membership means credit unions return profits to its members in the form of higher savings rates and lower loan rates, as well as free or low-cost products and services. Plus, at most credit unions, members’ money is federally insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration.

Each credit union member has equal ownership in the credit union and one vote. Regardless of how much money you have on deposit, everyone is treated the same. Credit unions are also under the leadership of a volunteer Board of Directors. They are elected by and from the credit union’s membership. They provide impartial leadership that is in the best interest of their fellow members.

The credit union philosophy is “Not for profit, not for charity, but for service.” At Coosa Valley Credit Union, our purpose is to help people in our hometown live better financial lives. We exist to help people and to serve our members well, because our members are a part of our credit union family. We value our members and we strive to let that show with each member interaction. We care about members’ financial well-being. We want to be able to help members in the good times as well as the bad. Each member has a special story to tell that makes them unique. We care about each and every one of them and we want to be a support through each milestone in life. We want to help members achieve their financial dreams.

At credit unions, the members are the top priority, because, well, they own the place! For all of these reasons, joining a credit union is one of the best financial decisions you can make.