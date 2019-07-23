Two people were killed in a single vehicle accident on US 411 near the Floyd and Bartow County line.

Reports said that Ronald Jackson, 56 of Cartersville, was driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee eastbound in the right land when he over-corrected. Jackson then lost control and traveled off of the roadway.

The Jeep proceeded to overturn numerous times before striking a tree with the top and driver’s side of the vehicle.

A passenger, a 22 year-old woman from Chattanooga, was also pronounced dead at the scene.