Two Centre residents were arrested on Friday on charges of Drug Trafficking.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 33 year old Sarah Ernestine Goss was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center just before 9:00 a.m. Friday on charges of the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (two counts) and Drug Trafficking. She remains in jail on an $80,000 bond.

45 year old Eddy J. Hill was also booked at round the same time as Goss on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking, he was additionally charged with Revoked Bond. He also remains in jail on a $77,500 bond.

From WEIS