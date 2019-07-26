A Chattooga County woman arrested for DUI by the Georgia State Patrol on Tuesday evening, reportedly kicked and fought jail officers when she was taken to the Chattooga County jail.

Thirty-six-year-old Amber Carmen Sipsy of a Fifth Street Trion address was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol on Tuesday evening around 3:30 in the afternoon and was charged with DUI, following too closely and open container of alcohol.

The Georgia State Patrol transported Ms. Sipsy to the Chattooga County Jail. While being processed at the jail, Sipsy is accused of fighting with the booking officers. According to reports from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department, Sipsy was being placed in the restraining chair at the jail when she allegedly kicked one booking officer in the stomach and struck another officer on the arm. One of the officers had a contusion on her arm from being kicked by Sipsy.

In addition to the charges from the Georgia State Patrol, Sipsy was charged with two counts of obstruction of an officer by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department.

From AM 1180