Beth Smith, representative of R.A.C.E. Rome, along with several Tri for the Kids triathletes, recently presented J.R. Davis, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, a check for $18,000 from the proceeds of the 11th annual Tri for the Kids Youth Triathlon held this past spring. Pictured (from left to right) is Andrew Herren, Addie Greene, Beth Smith, Bo Bushnell, Caroline Knight, J.R. Davis, Sarah Beth Bushnell, and Thomas Herren.

“In the 11 years of the Tri for the Kids race, R.A.C.E. Rome has been able to give back very generously to the youth of Rome and northwest Georgia,” said Smith. “It is such a pleasure and privilege to work alongside great organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs for the betterment of youth in our area!”

Tri for the Kids is a USA Triathlon-sanctioned event is sponsored by R.A.C.E. Rome. The race, hosted by Darlington School, attracted 200 triathletes from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.