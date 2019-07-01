It’s almost the 4th of July, and we know that the big cookouts, crafts, and celebrations can get expensive. If you’re looking for some fast and thrifty 4th of July projects and recipes, you have come to the right place!

Sometimes the best memories are those simple ones made with family without breaking the bank.

If you’re planning on making 4th of July crafts with friends or children, Pinterest has all sorts of ideas (when has Pinterest ever failed us?)! I’ve found some of my favorites, here, and here. Those sites can help you make anything 4th of July-related, from Q-tip fireworks to festive wreaths for your front door!

If you’re like me, and love to carry the red, white, and blue theme onto the foods you make, this site has some great festive recipes for your cookout! Who can say no to chocolate and sprinkle-covered strawberries? (No one, that’s who.)

There are plenty of fun 4th of July events happening in our areas. In Rome, the Patriotic Party in the Park will be at Ridge Ferry Park on July 3, and feature free family games, music and of course fireworks! In Cartersville, the annual Independence Day Celebration will begin with The Fourth of July Parade in downtown Cartersville and continue with a community-wide event at Dellinger Park featuring arts & crafts, children’s activities, a concert and fireworks.

No matter where you are, there should be no shortage of fun and frugal events for all ages.

Have a very happy 4th of July!