Thomas Robert Bing, age 76, of Rome, Georgia. Also known to truck driver friends as Ricochet, went to be with the lord on July 8, 2019 after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer and Dementia/Alzheimer’s.

Thomas was born on March 25, 1943 to the late Christopher Columbus (Lum) Bing and the late Hettie Mae (Mason) Bing. He was a truck driver until he retired in February 2016. Following his retirement, you could find him doing what he loved most, taking cares of his roses and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter: Nikki Marie Reid; grandson: Nicholas Allen Reid; brother: James Edward Bing; sister in law: Shirley Bing; sister: Mary Ruth Smith; brother in law: Daniel Smith; sister: Pluma Evelyn Itson; brother in law: J.W. Itson; and a special nephew Kenneth Brown.

Survivors include his wife Donna Riley Bing who he remarried on May 15, 2010 he would tell her that she was the love of his life, so they renewed their vows on June 2, 2019 and spent the day with friends and family. Survivors also include 5 children: Richie Reid (Betty Kay) of Sandston, Virginia; Kevin Bing (Janie) of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; Robbie Bing (Nancy) of Valley Head, Alabama; Angel Warren (Randy) of Rome, Georgia; Nikki Phillips (Brandon) of Fort Payne, Alabama; 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, He has many nieces and nephews that all loved him. Thank you to all the family and friends who have helped and been there through this process we are forever grateful.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday July 13, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Rev. Jason Stockton, and Rev. Greg Cater officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M until the hour of service on Saturday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Tracey Spriggs, Steve Eubanks, Christopher Hooper, Bobby Bing, Alex Bing, and Justin Tucker. Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.