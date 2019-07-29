More and more often we are hearing that kids need more financial education. I couldn’t agree more! If you’re wondering where to start, here are some fantastic resources:

Dave Ramsey is a well-known money management expert, and lists great principles for teaching both teenagers and young children about money here: https://www.daveramsey.com/blog/how-to-teach-kids-about-money.



The original “cheap guy,” Clark Howard also has some wonderful tips for teaching your teen to manage money responsibly: https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/5-money-skills-every-parent-should- teach-their-tee/



For even more information, check out the National Credit Union Administration’s Financial Literacy and Education Resource Center, here: https://www.ncua.gov/consumers/financial-literacy-resources. There

is a wealth of information available there, from webinars and articles to hands-on adventure games to help teach kids about money. Definitely check it out.

If you get stuck, you can always visit your friendly neighbors at Coosa Valley Credit Union. We are here to help guide you!