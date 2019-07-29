Floyd County students showed strong gains on the spring 2019 Georgia Milestones assessments. Scores for proficient and distinguished learners increased or held steady in 20 of 24 subject areas – the strongest overall gains recorded in the five years the assessment has been administered. The percentage of students reading on grade level or above increased in every tested grade and course.

Floyd County Schools (FCS) saw historical highs and outperformed the state in 16 of the 24 categories. The largest increases were recorded in third-grade ELA (increased 17 points), sixth-grade ELA (increased 10 points), sixth-grade math (increased 10 points) and third-grade math (increased 10 points). The third-grade increase is particularly notable given the long-term impact of students’ ability to read on grade level by third grade.

“We attribute most of these gains to the passion and dedication of our incredible teachers,” said John Parker, FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer. “MAP had a big impact on our scores by helping teachers find red flags early enough to address it and prepare for the end of course tests. Certainly, the focus on writing in elementary school with Zoi Philappakos had a big impact on all elementary achievement, and we’re excited to be implementing that into the middle and high schools this upcoming year.”

U.S. history and economics showed decreases due to the number of students participating in dual enrollment courses who did not have to take the end-of-course test. Fifth and seventh-grade math dropped one half of a point.

“We’re moving closer to our goal of becoming among the top 20 highest performing school systems in the state,” said Dr. Jeff Wilson, FCS Superintendent. “While we are strongly encouraged by our increases in student achievement, we also believe that a student is so much more than just a test score.”