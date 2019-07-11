The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors has appointed Kimberly King to serve as interim executive director of the Center, effective July 10, 2019.

King has been employed by the Center since 2011, serving most recently as director of programs and services. As such, she oversees and helps teach the Center’s prevention education program in our local schools, which focuses on students in grades 6-9. Additionally, she is a victim advocate and is responsible for marketing efforts. In her early years with the Center, King served as the legal advocate. She holds a B.S. in Child and Family Development from the University of Georgia and an M.B.A. from Shorter

University.

“Kimberly’s tenure, experience, strong relationships in the community, and passion for our cause make her the ideal choice for this interim role, and we are so fortunate that she is able to step in and lead,” said Tannika King, SAC Board member and spokesperson. “The Board is fully committed to ensuring a seamless transition in leadership for our staff, our community partners, our volunteers and supporters, and most importantly the clients we serve.”

King replaces Kim Davis, whose employment was terminated by the Board of Directors on July 10. The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia – which serves Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties – seeks to facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through ongoing crisis intervention services; to promote community awareness of the Center’s services; to educate our students and community about the nature of sexual assault; and to foster strong partnerships with all

agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault. For more information about the organization, visit www.sacnwga.org .





