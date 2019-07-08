Summer vacation anyone? Yes Please!

But if you’re trying to save money this summer or you don’t have a lot of time to get away, do the next best thing: a ‘staycation’ in the nearest big city: Atlanta. I took a few minutes to research some things to do around the city on the cheap and I was blown away by all the options! Sometimes it’s easy to forget that we have so many great attractions so close to home.



Totally Free

Centennial Olympic Park – The fountains and interesting scenery make this a perfect spot for a picnic! Castleberry Hill – Second Friday Art Stroll offers a chance to check out some art, tour historic districts of Downtown and enjoy discounts at Downtown restaurants.

Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site – Visit a piece of history with year-round tours of Dr. King’s birth home, the church where his father preached, Ebenezer Baptist Church, his and wife Coretta Scott King’s final resting places, the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame and the Visitor Center exhibiting civil rights memorabilia.



Fernbank Science Center – General admission to Fernbank is totally free, as is parking. You can add the planetarium show for only $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

The Federal Reserve Bank Monetary Museum – Tour the museum and learn the history of banking in America – totally free!



On the Cheap



Center for Puppetry Arts – Plenty of family-friendly fun, including the permanent exhibit of Puppeteer, Jim Henson.



Starlight Drive-In Theater – Six screen options –$9 for adults. Kids age 5-9 are only $1. Cheapest movie theater in town!



Legoland Discovery Center – Buying online saves $7 off the regular ticket price at the Phipps Plaza location in Buckhead.



City Pass – This is the ultimate way to experience Atlanta – at a 40% discount! You can choose 5 attractions like the GA Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, Inside CNN Studio Tour, Zoo Atlanta, or the College Football Hall of Fame. Do it all for $76 per pass or $62 for kids. That’s a great deal if you’re

planning to spend some time hitting up the Atlanta hot spots.



Hope your summer vacation is budget-friendly and full of fun!