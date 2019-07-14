Sam Pappalardo, Jr., age 93, passed away Friday July 12, 2019 in a Fie Living Center in Cartersville, GA.

Mr. Pappalardo was born June 11, 1926 in Floyd County to the late Sam Pappalardo, Sr. and Effie Staton. He was an avid collector of guns, knives, Indian artifacts and coins and he loved to show them to everyone. Mr. Pappalardo was a World War II veteran and a member of West Rome Baptist Church. He married his wife of 61 years in 1955. He worked in the grocery business with his family, AWFord, Piggly Wiggly and Kroger before retiring to take care of his wife. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Paralee Pappalardo, his parents, and his son Michael Sam Pappalardo.

Survivors include his daughter Susan Bennett of Cartersville GA., and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 9 A.M. on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view the full obituary and to post tributes

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.