Ryan Davis Godfrey, age 18, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Chattanooga, TN.

Ryan was born on August 24, 2000, in Calhoun, GA, son of Christopher Eugene Godfrey and Tracy Elizabeth Dupree. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County most of his life and was a member of Legacy Church. Ryan loved swimming, praising and worshiping the Lord and attending church service. He was also a big part of the special needs community.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Tracy Dupree; father, Chris Godfrey; sister, Kirstie Mangum; niece, Emma Mangum, nephews, AJ Reynolds and Parker Mangum. A number of cousins, other relatives, and friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life for Ryan will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Rome, King Hall, with Dr. Terri Mayes, Pastor Chase Holsomback, and Rev. Jeff Chadwick officiating.

Ryan’s family will receive friends in King Hall Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

