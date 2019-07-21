Dequasha Alexis Miles, 23 of Rome, was arrested after she allegedly lied to police about her identity in order to avoid going to jail.

Reports said that Miles was pulled over at the intersection of Robinson and Rooney Roads after running a stop sign.

Police stated that while questioning Miles she gave them the identity of her sister as her own. An investigation then determined her true identity and the fact that she was driving on a suspended license.

Miles is charged with two counts giving false information to police, obstruction, false statements and writings, driving on a suspended license and a stop sign violation.