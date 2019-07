Jacoby Deshun Smith, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly used a gun to rob a man at a location on North Avenue near North Broad Street.

Reports said that Smith brandished a handgun before stealing a Taurus .9mm handgun from the victim.

The robbery occurred back on July 23, 2018

Smith is charged with robbery, possession of a gun by a person under 18, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction.