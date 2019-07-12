A Rome man was taken into custody this week after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an individual trespassing in the Gaylesville area.

The suspect, identified as Randy Siniard of Rome, was confronted by the homeowner as he was in the process of breaking into a vehicle at the residence.

Siniard attempted to flee on foot when approached by Lt. Bo Jolly and Deputy Will Bailey.

He was pursued and quickly apprehended. Later that day it was discovered he had driven a stolen truck from Floyd County to Cherokee County. Investigator Brian Gilliland recovered the truck and it will be returned to the rightful owner in Georgia.

Siniard was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of trespassing, first degree receiving stolen property, second degree criminal mischief, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He’ll be extradited to Georgia for a drug charge and a firearms-related charge upon his release from Alabama.

