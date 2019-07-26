The Rome Floyd County Board of Directors has voted to hire Jeanne Krueger as its Chamber of Commerce President/CEO effective immediately.

Krueger has served as interim director the past seven months.

“The Board of Directors is extremely excited to have Jeanne take the permanent role as the leader of the Rome Floyd Chamber,” says 2019 Board Chair Elaine Abercrombie. “Her effort and willingness to work with others to mold the vision of our Chamber moving forward speaks volumes about the person we are now proud to call President/CEO. The initiatives and ideas she will be bringing to the table paint a bright future for not only our Chamber but the community as a whole.”

Krueger is a graduate of West Rome High School and Shorter University.

Before coming to Rome she has spent 25 years with numerous other Chamber of Commerce’s.

Prior to her appointment she served as the Membership Development Manager at the Rome Floyd Chamber for three years.

.“Her experience and relationships make her the perfect hire for this position,” says Abercrombie. “The Chamber and our community can look forward to what will be accomplished under her direction.”