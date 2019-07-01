Recently drafted outfielder Drew Campbell has been activated on the Rome roster for tonight’s game. Infielder Juan Morales has been transferred to Single-A Rome from R-Danville. In corresponding moves, infielder Darling Florentino has been transferred to the GCL Braves from Rome, and outfielder Henry Quintero has been released from the Braves organization.

Campbell was selected by the Braves in the 23rd round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. The outfielder posted a .309 batting average with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 39 RBI this past season. In his sophomore year, Campbell hit .313 with 12 extra-base hits and 31 RBI. The Rome roster has 25 active players and 6 injured. SUMMARYADD: Drew CampbellADD: Juan MoralesDELETE: Darling FlorentinoDELETE: Henry Quintero