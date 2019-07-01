Rev. PAUL L. EDGEWORTH, age 75, of Susie Lane Summerville, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence. Born in Trion, Georgia on July 23, 1943, He was a son of the late J. C. and Madlane Ledford Edgeworth. Rev. Edgeworth pastored the Community Holiness Church in Summerville and was owner/operator of Paul’s Repair. Beside His Parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, the late J. T. Edgeworth and sons-in law, the late Charles Edward “Eddie” Marmet and Wayne Edward Brady.

Surviving are His wife of 57 years, Susie Mae Craig Edgeworth; daughters and spouses, Janice & Tim McGill, Patricia & Bryon Corey, Debbie & Paul Nance; grandchildren, John Marmet, Jennifer Marmet, Nicole Corey, & Joie Nance, Michael & Rashell Marmet, Dakota Lively, Jessie Savory, & Kourtney Marmet; great grandchildren, Jaycea Marmet Edgeworth, Memphis Marmet, Caleb “Boo” Bentley, Ryan Marmet, William Marmet, and Brody Marmet; brothers and sisters, Norman Edgeworth, Johnny “Jr.” Edgeworth, Alvin Edgeworth, Tony Edgeworth, Betty Faye Siffles, Lois Reed, JoAnn Blackmon; several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3rd, at 1:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. John Mann and Rev. Charles Bennett officiating, interment in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Active Pallbearers John Marmet, Dakota Lively, Michael Blackmon, Kenny Edgeworth, Chris Secrest, Ryan Marmet; Honorary Pallbearers, Ben Weeks, Vincent Hix, Alvin Edgeworth, Michael Marmet, Brad Edgeworth, and David Thomas. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Tuesday, July 2nd, from 6 until 8 P.M.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Rev. Paul L. Edgeworth.