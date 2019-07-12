The City of Rome is hosting a Summer Movie Series at the Rome City Auditorium starting Friday, July 19, 2019. Seven movies will be shown during the summer long series to appeal to a variety of audiences to include animated features, action, drama and western.



Tickets for each show are $5 a person and can be purchased at the door the day of each show. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each show. Audiences are encouraged to come dressed in theme for each movie to make the movie experience extra special!



Summer Movie Series Line-up:



Friday, July 19: Avatar, 7 p.m.

An epic science fiction film set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon, in order to mine a useful mineral. The mining threatens the continued existence of the local Na’vi tribe. You will enjoy seeing this colorful and exciting movie on the big screen once again. All Avatar and other science fiction themed cosplay costumes are welcome!



Sunday, July 21: Cinderella, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This Disney Classic is every little girl’s dream and is a fairytale that never gets old. Come dressed to impress in your favorite princess attire; and not just Cinderella, any Disney princess! We want to see you shine!



Friday, July 26: Top Gun, 7 p.m.

A 1980s classic drama film with heart-pounding combinations of action, drama, music and incredible aerial photography is a must see. Students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class. Tom Cruise is superb as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a daring young flyer who is out to become the best. Show your military support with patriotic attire and of course all aviator sunglasses are welcome too…show us your best Tom Cruise look!



Sunday, August 4: Finding Nemo, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A computer animated adventure film produced by Pixar and released by Disney; this is one everyone can relate to and enjoy no matter what age you are. It tells the story of the overprotective parent named Marlin who, along with a blue tang friend named Dory, searches for his abducted son Nemo. Along the way, Marlin learns to take risks and comes to terms with Nemo growing up and taking care of himself. Join us for under the sea fun! Wear your favorite bright colored summer outfit; kiddos can also bring their favorite stuffed sea creatures just for the fun of it!



Sunday, August 11: Remember the Titans, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Filmed at our very own Berry College; this is a biographical sports comedy-drama based on the true story of African-American coach Herman Boone, and his attempt to integrate the T.C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia in 1971. The film is considered by many to be one of the best football movies of all-time! Join us as high school football season is upon us in Rome and Floyd County. We encourage you to support your favorite football team whether it is high school, college or pro by wearing your team’s t-shirt, jersey or hat!



Thursday, August 22: Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m.

All southern belles grab your momma, sister and girlfriends and come on down to the beautiful historic Rome City Auditorium to see this classic movie on the big screen once again! If you are a fan, you will understand Dolly Parton’s line in this movie when she says “laughter through tears is my favorite emotion”! Come on ladies, you know you don’t want to miss an opportunity to see Malynn miss her chance of a lifetime to take a whack at Weezer! Ladies feel free to go all out and make it a themed girl’s night out. We encourage you to break out your best 1980s southern belle outfits, hats, dress gloves and yes…. even big hair dos are welcome here for this southern classic!



Saturday, August 31: Tombstone, 7 p.m.

Tombstone is a classic Western film based on events in Tombstone, Arizona, including the gunfight at the O.K. Corral with a number of famous western outlaws and lawmen, such as Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday. So grab your partner and mosey on down to this 103 year old historic theatre in your best western jeans, boots, hats and bandanas to catch this classic Western on the big screen. Of course, we just ask that you leave the guns at home and the gun fighting to the actor’s please.



The City of Rome recently upgraded the Rome City Auditorium’s theater system to include a a new 24′ x 13-1/2′ Digital Projection stage screen. The digital projector offers stunning colors and super bright images.



For questions about the upcoming movie series contact Facilities Manager, Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or [email protected].

