Adairsville Police Officers were dispatched this week to the bridge on Ga. 140 where it passes over Interstate 75. Officers received a call about a man being on the ledge of the overpass and looked to be ready to jump off onto I-75.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene they found a white male in his 30s who was in a dangerous position on the outside of the ledge of the overpass.

Officers immediately made contact with the man who refused to say anything other than “I’m going to jump because nobody cares, don’t come any closer, I don’t want to talk to you.”

One officer continued to talk to the man while the other quickly went into action, working to change the environment to minimize the chances of the man getting hurt. The Gordon County sheriff’s office assisted by blocking the southbound lanes of traffic while the Bartow County sheriff’s office worked at getting the northbound lanes blocked. As the man was more on the southbound side of I-75, Gordon County deputies worked at getting tractor trailers to stop under the overpass to lessen the distance the man would fall if he did jump.

During the time, the man came back over the ledge as if to move further along the over pass and both Adairsville Police officers sprang into action, quickly closing the distance and tackling the man without further incident. He was shortly thereafter transported to Cartersville Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

Chief Mike Jones commended both officers for their actions, the great assistance the Bartow and Gordon sheriff’s offices provided, as well as the drivers of the tractor trailers. One of the goals of the Adairsville Police Department has been to get all sworn staff certified as Crisis Intervention Officers. Jones stated that this training, “which is specifically tailored around the handling of people in these kinds of crisis”, was a contributing factor in the successful outcome of this incident.