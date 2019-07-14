Nannie Ruth Pierce age 88 of Cedar Bluff passed away Friday July 12th in Silver Creek, Ga.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday July 16th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Steele officiating, burial will follow in Mt. Bethel Cemetery (Broomtown). The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Survivors include daughters, Sylvia (Tom) Hughes of Cedar Bluff, Jane Pierce of West Palm Beach, Fl., Betty Anthony of Silver Creek, Ga. and Karen (Benny) Davenport of Cedar Bluff; grandchildren, Tracy, Lori, Joey, Leigh Ann, Sheena, Mark and Faith; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Tyler, Malinda, Macie, Alea, Curtis, Garner, Daisy, Christopher, Nick, Brittany and Dakota; great-great-grandchild, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Pierce Jr.; son, Joe Dale Pierce; son-in-law, Tony Anthony; grandson, Michael Thomas Hughes and great-granddaughter, Kayla Shae Hughes.

Mrs. Pierce was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late Jacob and Donia Bentley Pettyjohn and was of the Baptist Faith. She was a homemaker who loved to sew and work with her hands.